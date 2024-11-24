Never signed pact to operate airport in Kenya: Adani

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on Saturday clarified that it had not entered into any binding agreement to operate Kenya’s main airport.

On the pact it had signed last month to build and operate key electricity transmission lines in Kenya for 30 years, the group said the project did not fall within the ambit of Sebi’s disclosure regulations, thereby not warranting any disclosure on its cancellation.

The group was responding to notices sent by stock exchanges to confirm reports of Kenyan President William Ruto ordering the cancellation of a procurement process that had been expected to award control of the country’s main airport after the conglomerate’s founder was indicted in the United States.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group which houses its airport business, in a filing said it had in August this year incorporated a step-down subsidiary in Kenya to upgrade, modernise, and manage airports.

“While the company was in discussion with the relevant authority for the said project, till date neither the company nor its subsidiaries (i) have been awarded any airport project in Kenya, or (ii) entered into any binding or definitive agreement in connection with any airport in Kenya,” the firm said. It didn’t confirm or deny reports of Kenya cancelling the airport deal.