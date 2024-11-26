Ola Electric forays into commercial segment with e-scooter priced at Rs 39,999

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Tuesday announced its foray into the commercial segment with the launch of the 'Gig' range of scooters with an introductory price of Rs 39,999, targeting gig workers.

The company also launched its S1 Z model, a personal-use electric scooter priced at Rs 59,999 are aimed at urban commuters .

The Gig range has been designed to address the needs of gig workers involved in both shorter and longer trips through two variants 'Gig' and 'Gig+' with introductory prices of Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The range will be available for business-to-business (B2B) purchases and rentals, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The term 'Gig' is aimed at gig workers involved in shorter trips. It offers a range of 112 km on single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph. It comes with a removable 1.5 kWh battery, a hub motor.