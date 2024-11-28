Nine Adani Group firms trade higher; Adani Total soars nearly 19 per cent

NEW DELHI: Shares of nine of the 11 listed Adani Group firms were trading higher during morning trade on Thursday, with Adani Total Gas soaring nearly 19 per cent.

The stock of Adani Total Gas soared 18.58 per cent, Adani Power zoomed 11.44 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions jumped 9.99 per cent and Adani Green Energy surged 9.99 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Enterprises climbed 5.32 per cent, NDTV (3.35 per cent), Adani Wilmar (3.17 per cent), Adani Ports (2.25 per cent) and Sanghi Industries (2.19 per cent).

Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy also hit their highest trading permissible limit for the day.

However, ACC and Ambuja Cements were trading marginally lower.

The BSE benchmark Sensex traded 688.82 points lower at 79,545.26 and the NSE Nifty quoted 222.20 points lower at 24,052.70.