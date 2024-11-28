ONGC makes four oil discoveries in Ashokenagar, awaits mining lease from West Bengal government

NEW DELHI: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has made four additional discoveries since its first oil field near Asokenagar in West Bengal six years ago. However, it is still awaiting the state government's approval for a petroleum mining lease to develop these fields, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

ONGC notified the first Asokenagar discovery in Block WB-ONN-2005/4 on September 24, 2018, Puri said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. The discovery, he said was the outcome of continuous exploration efforts of ONGC in the Bengal sedimentary basin over five decades.

As per initial laboratory studies, crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel, discovered in the Ashokenagar discovery is a light variety with American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity of 40-41 degrees and is almost similar to Bombay High and Brent Crude.

"ONGC, accordingly, applied on September 10, 2020, to the Government of West Bengal for a grant of Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) for an area of 5.88 square kilometres (sq km) in North 24 Parganas District for the early monetisation of Asokenagar-1 discovery under Early Development Plan (EDP)," he said.

A month later, the central government also recommended the state government for a grant of PML. "The grant of this PML is still awaited from the state government of West Bengal," he said.

Under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 1959, the state governments are empowered to grant PML with the prior recommendation of the central government.

"As the PML was awaited from the state government, EDP could not be implemented thereby affecting production of oil and gas," Puri said.