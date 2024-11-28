State Bank raises Rs 50,000 crore in bonds this fiscal

MUMBAI: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 50,000 crore of debt from the domestic bond market so far this fiscal.

In a statement, the bank said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore in AT1 bonds, Rs 15,000 crore in tier 2 bonds and Rs 30,000 crore in long-term infra bonds so far in FY25 at very competitive rate.

All these issues have attracted overwhelming response from investors and were oversubscribed by more than 2x against the respective base sizes, from investors across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, banks etc, the bank said Wednesday. All these bonds are of 15 years tenors except for the AT1 bonds which are perpetual, chairman CS Setty said. The AT1 and tier 2 bonds are issued with call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter.