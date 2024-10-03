Crude rises as investors see retaliation from Israel

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices in the international market rose sharply on Wednesday following a missile attack by Iran on Israel. Brent crude futures, which had been trading near $70 a barrel for the past three weeks, rose by 4% to $75.96 a barrel at 4:30 PM IST.

West Texas Intermediate saw a rise of 3.57%, trading at $72.32 a barrel. The major rise in global crude oil prices is driven by investor concerns over potential retaliation by Israel and its impact on global oil supply. Experts believe if tensions escalate further, crude prices could rise significantly in the coming days.

Another concern is that Iran borders the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point through which OPEC+ members, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, export energy. There is a chance of disrupting shipping through the strait if the conflict escalates.

“Crude prices have risen owing to increase in geo-political risk premium as Israel may retaliate against Iran which may snowball into a larger conflict affecting other crude producers and important trade routes such as Strait of Hormuz. However, it is difficult to predict as to how this conflict pans out and accordingly the eventual impact on crude prices,” said Prashant Vasisht, VP & co-head, corporate ratings, ICRA.

The attack on Israel was reportedly in response to the killing of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the powerful leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah. Iran, a member of the OPEC+ group, is one of the world’s top oil producers, with data showing it produced over 3.3 million barrels per day in August—the highest output in five years, as per the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The country exports about half of its production, which represents nearly 2% of global supply.