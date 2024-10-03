Despite red-hot IPO mart, deal activity falls by 20% to $57 bn in Jan-Sep period

MUMBAI: The deal street fell for the third year in a row to $57 billion in the first nine month of the year, down 20% on-year in value, making it the lowest since 2017, and 5% in terms of volume.

Had it not been for the $8.5 billion Reliance-Star TV deal, it would have been much lower as technology, media & entertainment, and telecoms (TMT) accounted for 30% of the value so far this year at $16.8 billion, which is almost double of last year, according to the data collated by the Deals Intelligence, an arm of the LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group).

M&A activity totalled $56.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024, a steep 20% decline from the year-ago period, printing in the lowest first nine-month since 2017, Elaine Tan, senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence, said, adding in terms of volume, the number of deals are down by 5%.

India-bound M&As reached $51.1 billion, down 23% of which domestic M&As totaled $29 billion, down 41%; inbound M&As grew 27% to $22.1 billion and outbound deals rose 5% to $5.2 billion.

Majority of the deals was in the financials sector worth $7.7 billion, down 73% in value; industrials totaled $7.6 billion, down 19%; high technology, which saw the greatest number of deals worth $7.3 billion, up 22%.

Private equity-backed M&As amounted to $8.4 billion, down 18%, and the lowest first nine months total since 2017.

The equity capital markets hit an all-time high, surpassing the annual record set in 2020 in terms of proceeds, driven mostly by a record number of block deals worth $23 billion during the first nine months, a full 78% more than the same period in 2023, and exceeding any past annual figures.

On the other hand, IPOs raised $9.2 billion, making it the highest first nine-month since 2021 and the number of IPOs jumped 63% on-year and the street is going to be get busier from now on with mega issues from Hyundai Motors (Rs 25,000 crore) and Swiggy (Rs 11,600 crore). Korean major LG Electronics Indian is also planning to an IPO.

Equity capital markets (ECM) hit a record high and raised $49.2 billion, up 115%, surpassing the annual record set in 2020 by proceeds. Number of ECM offerings also saw a 61% increase.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) raised $9.2 billion, up 96%, making it the highest first nine-month total since 2021. Number of IPOs jumped 63%, follow-on offers, which accounted for 81% of the overall ECM proceeds, raised $39.9 billion, up 119% and number of follow-on offer jumped 59%.

Meanwhile, investment bankers earned $841.9 million in fees during the reporting period, which is a 15% decline on-year. Had it not been for the sizzling IPO market, this would have been much lower as equity capital market underwriting fees reached $471.0 million, which was a full 110% more than last year, making it the highest nine-month total since in 2000.

On the other hand, debt raising underwriting fees totaled $183.3 million, down 4% with syndicated loan fees falling 58% to $76.3 million. Completed M&A fees declined 72% to $111.3 million.