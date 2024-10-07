Markets rebound in early trade after previous week's drubbing

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday after tumbling in the previous week amid a rally in global markets, along with buying in index majors ITC and ICICI Bank.

The BSE Sensex climbed 292.29 points or 0.36 per cent to 81,980.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 54.55 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,069.15.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Titan, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul traded higher on Monday.

The US markets were ended on positive territory on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,896. 95 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,905.08 crore, according to exchange data.