Ola Electric shares decline up to 9.4%

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric shares nose-dived up to 9.4% on Monday after the company’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal got into a public spat with standup comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday.

The spat led to many Ola Electric consumers complaining about the poor after sales service they face after buying the company’s e-scooter.

Ola Electric share price fell as much as 9.4% to Rs 89.55 on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. The scrip closed 8.3% lower at Rs 90.75.

Ola Electric was listed at the exchanges in August this year at its issue price of Rs 76. It became a favourite among investors and its shares rose to a high of Rs 157.4 in the weeks to follow.

The stock is down over 40% from those levels. Ola Electric has seen a sharp fall in its market share in the e-two-wheeler space in recent months. Its market share fell from 52% in April to 27% in the month of September.