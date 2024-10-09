No impact due to advisory on Boeing 737 planes

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air said on Tuesday there will be no disruptions to its flight operations due to the latest advisories issued by the DGCA regarding potential risk of a jammed rudder control system in Boeing 737 planes. The airline operates a fleet of 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA /Boeing advisories,” the spokesperson said in a statement. On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk.

A recent probe report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

Against this backdrop, DGCA came up with the advisory. In August, Boeing informed affected operators of 737 planes about potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator. The rudder rollout guidance actuator helps align an airplane’s rudder with its nose wheel during takeoff and landing.