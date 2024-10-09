No pivot yet, but RBI's neutral stance paves way for rate cut sooner rather than later

MUMBAI: Despite holding key policy rates at 6.5 percent for the tenth time on the trot, the Reserve Bank-led monetary policy committee has changed the policy stance to neutral, which has many analysts forecasting the beginning of the easing cycle sooner rather than later.

Changing the stance to neutral is the first step towards a rate cut as it has eased the relatively hawkish policy stance. This also indicates that the RBI’s strident efforts at decoupling domestic policy actions from the West has come a cropper. The US Fed did its third biggest rate cut in its history last month by slashing the federal fund rates by 50 bps for the first time in four years, while its counterparts in the EU and UK had done so a couple of times already.

The MPC has three new members for the next four years, in its third reconstitution since the inception of the inflation targeting framework in September 2016. The new MPC voted to keep the rates unchanged in a 5:1 vote, wherein the only dissenting voice was that of Nagesh Kumar, one of the three new members, who voted to slash the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 percent.

While holding the rates wasn’t unanimous, changing the policy stance to neutral was unanimous -- again a first since June 2019, when it had adopted a withdrawal of accommodation stance amid signs of a slowing economy.

The repo rate was last changed in February 2023 when it was hiked to 6.5 percent from 6.15 percent.

Refusing to accept the policy stance change to neutral as a pivot, governor Shaktikanta Das, who completes his five-year term on December 10, said it can be interpreted in whichever way. From being a wild elephant that need to be sent back to the forest at any cost, the inflation animal was described by him as a horse. "The significant increase in risks to inflation is unambiguous and we cannot afford to let go easy on our leash on the inflation horse, which if we are complacent can bolt again and go out of control,” he said.

“The prevailing and expected inflation-growth balance has created conditions for a shift in the monetary policy stance as there now is greater confidence on the last mile of disinflation,” he added.

He said we cannot underestimate the rising risks to inflation from the evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where the tension between Israel and its neighbors have escalated to a breaking point earlier this month. This has sent up crude prices over 18 percent to cross $80 a barrel and given the fact that India imports as much as 85 percent of fuel demand, any spike in prices can have multiple cascading impact on the economy as a whole and imported inflation in particular.

Das and his deputy Michael Patra told reporters at the customary post-policy presser that they want to see how evolving risks to the inflationary outlook play out, particularly food inflation and geopolitical tensions, before cutting the policy rate.

While there was some tweaking in quarterly estimates, GDP growth and inflation estimates for FY25 have been kept unchanged at 7.2 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

The governor said the committee changed the stance but “will remain unambiguously focused on the durable alignment of inflation to target while supporting growth. In fact the growth-inflation dynamic is well poised forcing us not to deflect our attention from continuing the fight to tame it for a durable time.”

Food inflation, he said, may ease in coming months, while the core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy costs, appears to have bottomed out.