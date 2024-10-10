GMP sees sharp decline ahead of issue

NEW DELHI: The grey market premium (GMP) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has plunged sharply in recent days amid concerns related to ‘rich valuation’ that may leave little room for investors to make listing gains when the shares are listed on the exchanges later this month.

Last check on Tuesday, GMP for Hyundai came down to Rs 145 per share, suggesting a gain of about 7.5% to the investors at the upper end of the IPO price band. The same hit a high of Rs 570 per share in late September and was hovering around Rs 360-370 level at the start of this month.

GMP is the premium amount paid at which initial public offering (IPO) shares are traded before it is listed on the stock exchanges. GMP is a key indicator of how an IPO may perform on listing. However, GMP is not always an accurate indicator and changes rapidly.

HMIL, the local arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, has fixed a price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 per share for its Rs 27,870 crore IPO, the largest in India ever. The offering opens for subscription on October 15.