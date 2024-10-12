Q2 earnings: Trends to remain weak

NEW DELHI: The second quarter (Q2FY25) earnings season began on a weak note, with the Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reporting a meagre 5% year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 11,909 crore.

The bottom line was lower than the street’s estimate of Rs 12,450 crore. Going ahead, analysts feel the trend will continue as India Inc. had a challenging quarter. A leading brokerage has even predicted that Nifty 50 earnings will grow marginally by just 2% YoY in Q2FY25, marking the lowest growth in 17 quarters.

“Floods, late withdrawal of monsoons and muted festive sales could impact growth of certain sectors like out of home consumption, CV sales, agro-chemicals for this quarter. While the order-book is likely to remain healthy, delays due to elections, erratic monsoons and slow disbursals of budgetary allocation could have impacted the execution of infrastructure companies and volumes of cement companies,” said Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers on Friday.

It added that global cyclicals like metals and oil & gas are likely to continue to underperform. The recent Fed rate cuts are yet to reflect in discretionary spending with a slight pickup seen in BFSI and Hitech space, benefitting select IT companies. Anand Rathi expects margin growth to remain muted. “Pricing pressure in sectors like agro-chemicals, cements, retail and metals would impact the margin improvement for this quarter…For banks, margins are expected to be soft due to seasonality and tighter liquidity.” Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in a recent report said after four years of double-digit growth, the slowdown in corporate earnings is expected due to pressures from commodity prices, falling tailwinds from improvements in BFSI asset quality, a high comparative base, and declining demand.