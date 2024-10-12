Business

RBI asks banks to ensure access for differently-abled’

The RBI said in a circular all sections of the population, including differently-abled persons, are increasingly adopting digital payment systems.
RBI headquarters in Mumbai (File photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked banks to review their payment systems to ensure easier accessibility to persons with disabilities.

The RBI said in a circular all sections of the population, including differently-abled persons, are increasingly adopting digital payment systems. “To promote effective access, payment system participants (PSPs, that is, banks and authorised non-bank payment system providers) are advised to review their payment systems/devices in terms of accessibility to persons with disabilities,” it noted. Based on the review, banks and non-bank payment system providers may carry out modifications in payment systems and devices like point-of-sale machines, which can be accessed and used by persons with disabilities with ease. It asked them to refer to the accessibility standards issued by the finance ministry in February.

