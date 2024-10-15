Sebi jacks up index F&O caps for trading members by 15x to Rs 7,500 cr

MUMBAI: After trying to contain the retail traders from playing too big on the heavily loss-making derivatives segment last month, the market regulator Sebi has turned it eyes on the trading members.

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has raised the position limits for them, cumulatively for client and proprietary trades, in index futures & options contracts by 15x to Rs 7,500 crore or 15 per cent of the total open interest in the market, whichever is higher. Position limits are calculated on the notional value of a contract. Earlier, it was Rs 500 crore or 15 per cent of the total open interest in the market.

The direction comes to effect immediately, the regulator said.

In a circular, Sebi on Tuesday said, “Based on the feedback received from market participants, the deliberations held in the secondary market advisory committee and further internal discussions, it has been decided to increase the position limits for trading members, cumulatively for client and proprietary trades, in index futures and options contracts to Rs 7,500 crore or 15 per cent of the total open interest in the market.”

It noted that earlier the overall position limit at the trading member level (proprietary plus client) to be higher at Rs 500 crore or 15 per cent of the total open interest in the market. This position limit is separately applicable for all open positions on futures and options contracts, in a particular underlying index.

"As per the extant practice, the position limits will be applicable for index futures and index options separately," the circular added.

It also mentioned that the mechanism for monitoring the position limits will be changed and will be effective April 1, 2025.