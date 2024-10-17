Swiss watch exports to China plunge 50% in September

ZURICH: Swiss watch exports suffered their steepest fall this year in September, pulled down by a 50-percent plunge in sales to China, the industry's federation said Thursday.

It marks the latest sign of weakening demand in the world's second-largest economy, which has hit Europe's luxury sector.

Sales to Hong Kong also fell 34.6 percent during the month from a year earlier, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

Swiss watch exports are a closely watched indicator for the overall health of the luxury goods sector.