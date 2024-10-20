'Economic prospects help India-US ties': Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said Indo-US business relations have strengthened over the past 10 years as lack of predictability and confidence in the future of the Indian economy has become a thing of history.

Goyal, who recently returned from his US visit, said this time there was no negative agenda in the meeting.

“In earlier years, we used to discuss issues about the economy and inflation. We will discuss foreign exchange rates, the instability of which was a sore issue among investors, sometimes Covid, sometimes geopolitical situations. This time, there was no negative agenda in any meeting. It was as if all of those have now become history,” Goyal said in a media briefing.

On the possible impact of India-US business ties if Donald Trump comes to power after the US presidential elections in November, Goyal said PM Modi has worked with both sides (Democrats and Republicans), and he worked with either side equally well.