Fortifying own macro fundamentals best shield against global shocks: RBI Deputy Governor Patra

MUMBAI: Fortifying our macroeconomic fundamentals is the best defence against rising global uncertainties, the senior most deputy governor of the central bank has said, noting the fall in the country’s both merchandise exports and imports during episodes of rising geopolitical risks.

The Reserve Bank’s most effective shield against such risk is to strengthen the macroeconomic fundamentals and building foreign exchange reserves to counter global uncertainties, deputy governor Michael Patra said in a speech at New York Fed’s central banking seminar on Monday, which was released by the RBI Tuesday.

“We believe that the best defence against global risks is to strengthen the macroeconomic fundamentals and build adequate buffers, supported by prudent macroeconomic policies," Patra, a strong votary of stable inflation as the core focus of monetary policy, said.

The RBI has been opportunistically building its foreign exchange reserves, he said, which at around USD 700 billion now cover the external debt, all debt servicing requirements and are equivalent to or close to 12 months of imports. This year itself, the RBI has added as much as USD 35 billion to the reserves.