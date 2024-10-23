Can’t risk another bout of inflation, says RBI Governor Das while shooting down call for rate cut

MUMBAI: The country cannot risk another bout of inflation and the best approach currently is to remain flexible and wait for prices to fall durably and align with the target, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das observed while voting for the status quo on policy rates during the last MPC meeting.

"Monetary policy can support sustainable growth only by maintaining price stability," Das said, according to the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier in the month and announced on October 9, which held back the rates at 6.5 percent for the tenth time in a row but unanimously charged the stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation. The decision to hold the rate was with a vote of 5:1, with only Nagesh Kumar, one of the new external members, wanting a 25 bps cut.

The October meet was the first by the reconstituted MPC with three external members — Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar.

"Taking all these factors into consideration, I vote for changing the stance from withdrawal of accommodation to 'neutral' while keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent," he said.

Despite the near-term uptick in inflation, the outlook for headline inflation towards the later part of the year and early next year points to further alignment with the 4 percent target, he said.

Expressing a similar view, Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said a gradual wait-and-assess approach to removing policy restraint in terms of the policy rate remains appropriate as long as inflation is not lastingly close to its target.

Therefore, voted for maintaining the status quo and a shift in the stance to neutral in the meeting.