India strong amid global economic challenges: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Despite challenges in the global economic environment, India is in a strong position to leverage new growth prospects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an address at Columbia University.

The minister highlighted the nation’s aim to emerge as a key partner for countries looking to diversify their supply chains for goods and services.

“While the past decades saw global growth led by broad multilateral trade, I think the coming years will likely be defined by strategic economic partnerships. India is very well poised to take advantage of this transition,” Sitharaman said.

With global challenges like conflicts in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, potential dollar liquidity shocks, trade wars impacting global tariffs and oil price fluctuations, nations face a complex environment. Amidst this, she said, the need for countries is to protect their domestic production.