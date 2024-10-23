Reliance Infrastructure to set up Rs 10K crore ammunition unit

NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure on Tuesday announced it would set up India’s largest integrated project for manufacturing explosives, ammunition, and small arms at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

The company has been allocated 1,000 acres in the Watad Industrial Area to develop the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City, the largest greenfield defence project undertaken by a private sector entity.

The company will invest over Rs 10,000 crore over the next 10 years. Reliance Infrastructure, through its subsidiaries, has exported defence equipment worth more than Rs 1,000 crore over time.

The company, in a statement, also highlighted that its wholly-owned subsidiaries—Jai Armaments Limited and Reliance Defence Limited—hold government licences for manufacturing arms and ammunition in India. The proposed projects may involve joint ventures with up to six leading global defence companies.