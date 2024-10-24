Supreme Court sets aside Byju’s, BCCI settlement

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to edtech giant Byju’s, the Supreme Court on Wednesday in its verdict set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)’s order that had approved the Rs 158 crore settlement between Byju’s (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision effectively means insolvency proceedings against the Bengaluru-based edtech company would restart.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud asked Byju’s & other parties to approach the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to pursue their remedies. It also directed that the amount of Rs 158 crore will have to be deposited into the escrow account of the COC.

Setting aside the previous ruling of the NCLAT, which had closed the insolvency proceedings against the Byju’s after it settled with BCCI, the apex court held that the NCLAT had violated the proper procedures outlined in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the settlement between the two parties was wrongly approved.

The bench comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Senior Advocates Shyam Divan and Kapil Sibal represented Glas Trust, while Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of Byju’s. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the BCCI. US-based Glas Trust had approached the SC against the resolution professional for remoning its name from the list of creditors.

The apex court in its judgement criticised the NCLAT for prematurely concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). “The NCLAT had wrongly invoked its inherent powers under Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016, to approve withdrawal of the insolvency case,” the apex court said.

Violated procedures

