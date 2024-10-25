IndusInd Bank profit falls 40 per cent on asset quality woes

NEW DELHI: Indusind Bank on Thursday reported a 40% fall in September quarter net profit at Rs 1,331 crore, pulled down majorly by concerns on asset quality. The bank decided to set aside an additional Rs 525 crore as prudential provisions due to challenges in the operating environment.

The bank’s interest income fell because of higher slippage and a dip in income due to microlending portfolio de-growth, which impacted the profits.

Chief executive and managing director Sumant Kathpalia sought to assuage any concerns and said the management is confident about the overall trajectory of the business not getting derailed, even though business performance has trailed targets for the two consecutive quarters.

The core net interest income grew only at 5% year-on-year to Rs 5,347 crore on a 13% loan growth and a 0.21% contraction in the net interest margin at 4.08%. Kathpalia admitted that the loan growth is much below the 18-20% target set by the bank for itself as part of a medium-term plan, and added that margins will come back to normal levels of over 4.2% by end of the fiscal.