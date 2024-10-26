Nuvama net jumps 77 per cent to Rs 258 crore, AUM crosses Rs 4.4 trillion mark

MUMBAI: Leading wealth management firm Nuvama Wealth Management, earlier Edelweiss Wealth, has reported a 77 per cent jump in net income at Rs 258 crore from Rs 145 crore on robust revenue growth for the quarter to September.

Consolidated revenue of the city-based company rose 50 per cent to Rs 740 crore. Of this revenue from wealth and asset management businesses grew 24 per cent to Rs 347 crore and earned Rs 119 crore in net income, which grew 22 percent. Revenue from capital markets business nearly doubled to Rs 376 crore and net income grew 158 percent to Rs 231 crore, driven by an increase in market share and supported by robust market activity, the company said in a statement Saturday.

Client assets achieved new milestones across segments, and rose to Rs 4.4 trillion. Of this, wealth management AUM crossed the Rs 3 trillion market, while asset management crossed the Rs 10,000 crore market and asset services crossed Rs 1.25 trillion.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 63 per share for half year ending September.

Expenses rose 30 per cent from Rs 302 crore to Rs 392 crore.