Banks’ unsecured loans grow at double-digit rate

NEW DELHI: Despite persistent concerns raised by the banking regulator, the unsecured retail loan portfolios of banks have been growing but at a calibrated rate, early second quarter bank results show.
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank, reported a 10% growth in the unsecured loan portfolio in the September quarter. ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector bank, posted 17% growth in personal loans while 28% growth in credit card loans. Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its personal and consumer durables loans grow at 17%, while credit card loans grew at 15%.
Personal loan disbursal by Yes Bank contracted by 5% even though credit card loans surged by 48.6%. For Yes Bank, personal loans account for 15% of its total advances, while credit cards are just 6% of the loan portfolio.
HDFC Bank CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, in an analyst call, said that in the recent year, the bank slowed the unsecured loan to a rate of growth of 10%. “In the recent time periods, 1 to 2 quarters this year, we slowed it down to between 9% and 10% rate of growth. And if you look at the year before, we grew at 19%...” he said.
Ashok Vaswani, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in an analyst call that the bank’s unsecured retail business ‘has dipped a little bit to a shy of over 11%. He admitted that in the credit card business, they have also seen some level of credit stress due to the overleveraging of certain kinds of customers. Among PSU banks, Bank of Baroda reported a 25% year-on-year growth in personal loan.
For the bank, personal loans account for around 13.8% of total advances in the second quarter, compared to 13.22% in the year-ago period. The third quarter may, however, see a strong growth in unsecured lending by banks due to the festive season.
According to Arjun Chowdhry, group executive for retail lending, the festive months have not seen any signs of slowdown in spending. “We are seeing prudent spending remaining in place, particularly on cards. On the unsecured book, there is growth, but that remains calibrated, as you would have seen across the industry,” said Chowdhry.
Among PSU banks, Bank of Baroda reported a 25% year-on-year growth in personal loan. For the bank, personal loans account for around 13.8% of total advances in the second quarter, compared to 13.22% in the year-ago period.