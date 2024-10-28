Banks’ unsecured loans grow at double-digit rate

NEW DELHI: Despite persistent concerns raised by the banking regulator, the unsecured retail loan portfolios of banks have been growing but at a calibrated rate, early second quarter bank results show.

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank, reported a 10% growth in the unsecured loan portfolio in the September quarter. ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector bank, posted 17% growth in personal loans while 28% growth in credit card loans. Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its personal and consumer durables loans grow at 17%, while credit card loans grew at 15%.

Personal loan disbursal by Yes Bank contracted by 5% even though credit card loans surged by 48.6%. For Yes Bank, personal loans account for 15% of its total advances, while credit cards are just 6% of the loan portfolio.

HDFC Bank CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, in an analyst call, said that in the recent year, the bank slowed the unsecured loan to a rate of growth of 10%. “In the recent time periods, 1 to 2 quarters this year, we slowed it down to between 9% and 10% rate of growth. And if you look at the year before, we grew at 19%...” he said.