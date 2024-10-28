How retirement planning is tough in India

It is that time of the year when you are in a spending mode. You are buying something for yourself or your loved ones. You care about your family and ensure you are with them to celebrate your time together. You do that year after year.

At some point in your life, you would like your children or loved ones to do the same thing for you and their families. You need to do financial planning to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities from one generation to another. That must start when you are not the responsible one.

When young and independent for the first time, you are keen to explore the world. There is barely any time to think about financial planning or retirement. A real estate firm Anarock survey for the industry body FICCI showed that the two younger generations, Gen Z and Millennials (people born after 1980), barely think about retirement planning. There is very little interest in the subject among the young. That is perhaps a systemic problem in India.

In the 80s and 90s or even 2000s, there were fewer people under the age of 30 or 40 who were wealthy. However, India today boasts the highest number of billionaires after the United States. There is a surge in entrepreneurship and the gig economy that is putting money into the hands of people much earlier than the previous generations. Tax-friendly policies and easier tax compliance processes mean more people are filing returns and paying taxes than ever.