How retirement planning is tough in India

It is that time of the year when you are in a spending mode. You are buying something for yourself or your loved ones. You care about your family and ensure you are with them to celebrate your time together. You do that year after year.
At some point in your life, you would like your children or loved ones to do the same thing for you and their families. You need to do financial planning to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities from one generation to another. That must start when you are not the responsible one.
When young and independent for the first time, you are keen to explore the world. There is barely any time to think about financial planning or retirement. A real estate firm Anarock survey for the industry body FICCI showed that the two younger generations, Gen Z and Millennials (people born after 1980), barely think about retirement planning. There is very little interest in the subject among the young. That is perhaps a systemic problem in India.
In the 80s and 90s or even 2000s, there were fewer people under the age of 30 or 40 who were wealthy. However, India today boasts the highest number of billionaires after the United States. There is a surge in entrepreneurship and the gig economy that is putting money into the hands of people much earlier than the previous generations. Tax-friendly policies and easier tax compliance processes mean more people are filing returns and paying taxes than ever.
The government’s personal tax collection is higher than corporate taxes for the first time. More people are filing returns as professionals. Retirement planning among gig economy professionals like actors, creative support staff, or those employed in sports and related events is virtually nonexistent due to the lumpy nature of their income.
When you talk about retirement planning, a thumb rule is that you can withdraw 4% of your savings without affecting the future growth of their value. However, a study published earlier this year and quoted in the latest National Stock Exchange monthly bulletin shows that it is hard for Indian retirees.
Considering inflation over 20 to 25 years and the conservative nature of retirement portfolios skewed towards fixed deposits, retirees in India can withdraw much less than 3.5% of their savings yearly. That means you need to do two things. You need to start retirement planning early and ensure a meaningful asset allocation to ensure that you can beat inflation and have enough resources to pay for 20–25 years of retirement expenses. There is a lot of merit in making retirement planning a key focus area for the government.
The current government schemes of defined benefits have fiscal implications and cannot be overextended. The National Pension Scheme’s success and increased adoption show interest in defined contribution schemes that offer market returns. The government should consider making pension income tax-free for senior citizens. Everything that individuals take out as retirement is long gestation money. That money should not be taxed into the hands of the individual.
Tax benefits should apply to retirement savings withdrawn 20 years or later. That would provide an incentive for everyone to start retirement planning early.
What can you do?
After the festive season, when you take stock of your financial situation, you must take steps for your life after work. Since India’s population is primarily young, the government will take time to focus on retirement planning. It will become a national issue only when more retirees have little or no social security.
You cannot wait for the government to provide pensions or tax benefits. These are matters of political and fiscal considerations. When you have surplus money, you should pay your future self-first. Engage a professional financial advisor to help you with appropriate asset allocation. If you are familiar with equity markets, you must ensure that your retirement money is at work for a long time. You can invest directly or indirectly through mutual funds and pension funds.