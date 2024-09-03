Cygni Energy partners with XDLE for energy storage solutions

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based energy storage company Cygni Energy Private Limited on Tuesday announced its partnership with XDLE, a manufacturer of ultra-long life Lithium LFP cells, for Stationary Energy Storage applications. This partnership will co-develop solutions ranging from 25kWh to 1MWh for the commercial and industrial segment in India, which can reduce electricity tariffs for these customers and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy. The solutions will be offered with an industry-leading warranty of 10 years or more, improving adoption and encouraging the participation of financing partners in galvanizing investments.
“XLDE LFP prismatic cells offer world-class performance with a cycle life of 15,000 cycles. XDLE is also one of the pioneers in the Z-stacking method in prismatic cells with very low internal resistance and very good performance at low temperatures. These cells are rated for 2C continuous discharge for high-power applications. The LFP cells have a high level of safety having passed the gunshot test,” said Venkat Rajaraman, CEO, Cygni Energy.
Cygni Energy boasts a total production capacity of 1.2 GWh at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This capacity will enable maximum local manufacturing of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and support EPC companies in offering comprehensive turnkey generation and storage solutions.
XDLE is a leading manufacturer of ultra-long-life Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells, with extensive expertise in BESS, behind-the-meter commercial and industrial energy storage, and grid-scale energy storage solutions. With a global footprint, XDLE has a production capacity of nearly 25GWh and has successfully deployed multiple MWh-scale projects worldwide. Additionally, XDLE is at the forefront of innovation in low-temperature tolerant LFP cells and solid-state batteries, which are expected to unlock various new applications in the future.
“With ambitious targets to boost RE capacity, the demand for efficient energy storage solutions is set to rise, enabling better management of intermittent power supply and enhancing grid resilience.
Cygni Energy is a leading storage technology company and this MoU will deepen our partnership to build cutting edge stationary storage solutions for India,” said Lulu Zhang, Global Vice President Business Development.