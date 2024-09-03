Cygni Energy partners with XDLE for energy storage solutions

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based energy storage company Cygni Energy Private Limited on Tuesday announced its partnership with XDLE, a manufacturer of ultra-long life Lithium LFP cells, for Stationary Energy Storage applications. This partnership will co-develop solutions ranging from 25kWh to 1MWh for the commercial and industrial segment in India, which can reduce electricity tariffs for these customers and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy. The solutions will be offered with an industry-leading warranty of 10 years or more, improving adoption and encouraging the participation of financing partners in galvanizing investments.

“XLDE LFP prismatic cells offer world-class performance with a cycle life of 15,000 cycles. XDLE is also one of the pioneers in the Z-stacking method in prismatic cells with very low internal resistance and very good performance at low temperatures. These cells are rated for 2C continuous discharge for high-power applications. The LFP cells have a high level of safety having passed the gunshot test,” said Venkat Rajaraman, CEO, Cygni Energy.

Cygni Energy boasts a total production capacity of 1.2 GWh at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This capacity will enable maximum local manufacturing of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and support EPC companies in offering comprehensive turnkey generation and storage solutions.