India is big story for next 20-30 years, pharma & life sciences strong sector: Nagarro CEO

BENGALURU: One of the fastest growing IT companies Nagarro is bullish on India market and its growth opportunities.The company’s CEO and co-founder Manas Human told TNIE that India is the big story for the next 20-30 years. “Today we see a lot of exciting work happening in India, and it’s definitely a very large area for us,” he said.

Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Nagarro is already working with some of the top automotive companies, banks and others in India. It has over 100 clients in India and over 1,000 in 70 countries. It works with Audi and Volkswagen Group on in-car API management systems, and in India, it works with Maruti Suzuki.

Recently, it crossed the $1 billion revenue mark. The CEO hopes growth will be faster. “Compared to the past, it is slow but given market conditions, it’s acceptable. Our target is to be a $10 billion company in 10 years,” he said. Ten years ago, when it was a $100 million company, it had set a $1 billion target.

Manas, who was recently in Bengaluru, told TNIE, “So 10x in 10 years and we want another 10x in 10 years.” Of over 18,000 employees, India employs over 13,000 people and it is going hyperlocal to strengthen its workforce and extend reach into tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

It is also bullish about all sectors. “But if you look at pharma and life sciences, it is a really strong, world-class sector. If I have to be an entrepreneur today, I would have liked to be in the life sciences space,” he said.