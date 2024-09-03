Raymond Lifestyle to be listed on September 5, eyes 7% share in male wedding wear market by FY27

MUMBAI: Raymond Lifestyle, which claims to be the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted suiting in the country offering comprehensive products for fabric and garmenting, has charted out a massive expansion plan adding 900 new outlets over the next three years.

The lifestyle business arm of the century-old Raymond Group is also eyeing a 15 percent compounded annual growth rate to attain around 7 percent market share in the fast growing men’s-wear wedding market by 2027, Gautam Singhania, the group chairman and managing director, told reporters here Tuesday.

He also said the company will be listed on the bourses on September 5, following the demerger of its retail and lifestyle businesses announced last year. With this, Raymond will have two listed entities.

Already, Raymond is the largest brand in the men’s-wedding wear brand in the country estimated at around Rs 75,000 crore. Of this currently, Raymond Lifestyle had a revenue share of Rs 2,550 crore in FY24, which includes its wedding and ceremonial attire and Ethnix offering, Singhania said.

The demerger aims at unlocking shareholder value by creating a focused lifestyle business entity. Raymond Lifestyle will sharpen strategic focus in this fast-growing sector to become among the top three global fabric suppliers by the end of this year. The global scenario presents significant opportunities, particularly the challenges in China and Bangladesh and trade agreements with England, the EU and Australia, Singhania said.