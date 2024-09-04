Simplified norms for non-scheduled plane operators

NEW DELHI: The country’s civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday come out with new regulations to simplify the airworthiness requirements for light aircraft and non-scheduled plane operators as part of efforts to reduce compliance burden.

The new regulations will come into effect from January 1, 2025. Currently, there are two primary Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) governing the continuing airworthiness of aircraft -- CAR-M and CAR-145.

CAR-M covers the continuing airworthiness of all aircraft types, including those used for scheduled operations, non-scheduled operations, flying training, general aviation, and private operations. CAR-145 specifies regulations for the maintenance of aircraft used in commercial operations and complex motor aircraft.