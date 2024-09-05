Government eyes $1 bn export opportunity from alcoholic, non-alcoholic drinks

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in demand for Indian liquor, the government is eyeing $ 1 billion in exports from alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages over the next few years.
The Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said they have plans to promote Indian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the international markets.
“It (APEDA) is potentially eyeing $1 billion in export revenue over the next few years. APEDA as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative has been targeting to increase exports of Indian Spirits to major foreign destinations,” said a statement issued by the commerce ministry.
India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports. The country’s exported beverages worth over Rs 2,200 crore in FY24. The major destinations include the UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.
APEDA also said in a landmark development for Indian spirits, Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), among the country’s leading alco-bev companies, is set to launch Godawan in the United Kingdom, an artisanal single malt whisky made in Rajasthan.
Godawan is produced under the Make in India initiative of the Government of India with an investment exceeding Rs 200 crore.
“The Government of India has set an ambitious target of $2 trillion in exports by 2030 - $1 trillion in goods and $1 trillion in services…This vision is intricately tied to our transformative initiatives: Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
These programmes are propelling India’s transformation into a global manufacturing hub, and Godawan stands as a shining example of their success,” said Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
Vinod Giri, Director General of the Brewers Association of India, said that there is huge potential for Indian products in different countries.
“While the single-malt will play a greater role in making India’s reputation as a high-quality whiskey producer, the volumes will come from beverages which are more palatable taste-wise and price-wise such as premium Indian whiskeys and premium rum,” he said.
Giri added that price-wise there is huge export potential is there in the United States, Africa and Europe.