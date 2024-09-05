Government eyes $1 bn export opportunity from alcoholic, non-alcoholic drinks

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in demand for Indian liquor, the government is eyeing $ 1 billion in exports from alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages over the next few years.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said they have plans to promote Indian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the international markets.

“It (APEDA) is potentially eyeing $1 billion in export revenue over the next few years. APEDA as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative has been targeting to increase exports of Indian Spirits to major foreign destinations,” said a statement issued by the commerce ministry.

India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports. The country’s exported beverages worth over Rs 2,200 crore in FY24. The major destinations include the UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.

APEDA also said in a landmark development for Indian spirits, Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), among the country’s leading alco-bev companies, is set to launch Godawan in the United Kingdom, an artisanal single malt whisky made in Rajasthan.

Godawan is produced under the Make in India initiative of the Government of India with an investment exceeding Rs 200 crore.