Reliance Industries wins bid for manufacturing advanced cell

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries has emerged the successful bidder for 10 GWh-capacity advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had received bids from seven bidders under global tender for 10 GWh ACC manufacturing with maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore.

Others who bid under the scheme include ACME Cleantech Solutions, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, Anvi Power Industries, JSW Neo Energy, Lucas TVS, and Waaree Energies for a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh. All seven bids were evaluated and six were shortlisted for financial evaluation as per the requirements under the RFP.

Accordingly, the financial bids for the qualified bidders were opened on August 2, 2024, after announcement of results of technical evaluation, under transparent global tender process.

Final evaluation of the shortlisted bidders was carried out as per Quality & Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism and the bidders were ranked based on their combined technical and financial scores.