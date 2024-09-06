US jobs data: Payroll gains fall short at 142,000; Fed may cut rates further in Sept meeting

August payrolls in the United States grew by 142,000, falling short of street expectations. While this was an increase from July’s 89,000, it was below the 161,000 consensus forecast, according to a Friday report from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additionally, the employment rate edged down from 4.3% to 4.2%.

According to Bloomberg's previous surveys, economists estimated that US jobs grew by 163,000 last month. However, sharp revisions to payroll gains for the past two months revealed a decrease: June's figure was revised from 179,000 to 118,000, and July's from 114,000 to 89,000. Overall, these revisions paint a picture of a weaker labor market during the early summer.

According to US media, the economists now suggest that these downward updates might lead the Federal Reserve to consider lowering its key interest rate further at a meeting later in September.

India’s equity market corrected sharply on Friday with the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- crashing more than 1 percent each.

BSE Sensex closed 1,017 points or 1.24 per cent lower at 81,183 levels while the Nifty shut shop at 293 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 24,852 levels. Investors lost a whopping Rs 5.31 lakh crore as the market capitalisation came down to Rs 460.37 lakh crore on Friday against Rs 465.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

The fall was attributed to the nervousness ahead of the release of the US job data report as this would give clarity on the state of the world’s largest economy and its willingness to go for an interest rate cut in the near future.

US job data is quite significant for global economic indexes for several reasons. While the US has the largest economy in the world, so its economic health has a substantial impact on global markets. Strong US job data often suggests a robust economy, which can positively influence global investor sentiment and economic forecasts.

Employment levels directly affect consumer spending, which is a major component of economic growth. When more people are employed, they generally have more disposable income, which can drive demand for goods and services both domestically and internationally.

Similarly, financial markets worldwide often react to US employment data because it provides insights into economic conditions and future Federal Reserve policy. For instance, better-than-expected job numbers might lead to expectations of tighter monetary policy, affecting global interest rates and capital flows.

It impacts the global trade as well to a great extend. US economic performance impacts global trade patterns. A strong job market can boost US demand for imports, benefiting trading partners, while a weak job market might lead to reduced demand for international goods and services.

US job data can often influence global investor confidence. Positive job reports might signal economic stability and growth, leading to increased investment in global markets, whereas negative reports can prompt concerns about economic downturns or instability.

In essence, US job data is a key indicator not only of the health of the US economy but also of broader global economic trends and market dynamics.