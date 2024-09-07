Maharashtra tops FDI with Rs 70k cr in FY25

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has topped in the foreign direct investment (FDI) across India by receiving Rs 70,795 crore in April-June in 2024-25. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharing the government of India’s FDI figures said when he was the chief minister during the BJP government, they received a total Rs 3,63,161 crore FDI investment.

“Maharashtra has received 52.46% of FDI investment of the country, which is more than in total calculations of Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” said Fadnavis. “In 2023-24, we received Rs 1,18,422 crore that was double against Gujarat’s FDI and even more than Gujarat and Karnataka’s FDI together,” he said.

“In the last two years, we received Rs 3,14, 318 crore FDI and this number will go up when we calculate the third quarter of investment. We continue to receive investment in the textiles industry,” Fadnavis said.

He said from April to June, 2024, Maharashtra topped with Rs 70,795 crore FDI, while Karnataka was second with Rs 19,095 crore and Delhi was third with an investment of Rs 10,788 crore.

However, state Congress chief Nana Patole said the figures were nothing but jugglery with numbers. “Fadnavis has mastered it,” said Patole. He said in the last two-and-a-half years of the Mahayuti government, most projects that would have brought huge investment and generated many jobs were relocated to either Gujarat or other states “just because Modi & Shah hate Maharashtra.”