Frugality and early retirement
Even the Ultra-Rich compare themselves to others in their league and feel bad about not having ‘enough’.
The problem with poorer people is that they compare themselves to others like them. It does not stop there. They also compare themselves to others whom they see on Tik-Tok, reels, television, movies, and hear on radio. This makes things worse for them.
So, let’s not deny that ‘Comparing to the Jones’ was much better than what is happening today!
‘Am I doing better than the market’ or ‘Am I doing better than how I was doing last year’ or ‘Do I have more than my brother’ or ‘Am I running better than the others in the group’ are questions that we all have asked ourselves. Can you imagine being in a running group or cycling group and NOT comparing ourselves to the others in the group?
Comparing is harmful to our brain and our health too. If you want to spend less (read save more and thus invest more and increase your net-worth) it is necessary to buy things that you will use rather than things that you see others using.
For all you know these could just be imaginary characters!
One of the worst problems of the current generation is a concept called ‘FIRE’ (Financial Independence, Retire Early). Even with a few million dollars (or a few crore rupees) it is difficult to retire at 33 and wonder what to do for the next 77 years!
Yes, you can choose to do something you really love. I keep saying when you don’t mind which week of the day it is, you are enjoying your calling. This is hardly a thing to Retire from.
PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C40 a day’