Frugality and early retirement

Even the Ultra-Rich compare themselves to others in their league and feel bad about not having ‘enough’.

The problem with poorer people is that they compare themselves to others like them. It does not stop there. They also compare themselves to others whom they see on Tik-Tok, reels, television, movies, and hear on radio. This makes things worse for them.

So, let’s not deny that ‘Comparing to the Jones’ was much better than what is happening today!

‘Am I doing better than the market’ or ‘Am I doing better than how I was doing last year’ or ‘Do I have more than my brother’ or ‘Am I running better than the others in the group’ are questions that we all have asked ourselves. Can you imagine being in a running group or cycling group and NOT comparing ourselves to the others in the group?