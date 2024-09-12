Retail inflation at 3.65 per cent in August: Government data

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation marginally increased to 3.65% in August and remained within the Reserve Bank's target of 4%, the government data showed on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 3.6% in July 2024 and 6.83% in August 2023.

Inflation in the food basket was 5.66% in August, marginally up from 5.42% in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The inflation also was below 4% in July.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that the CPI inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.