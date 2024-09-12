‘UP to clear investment of Rs 10L cr soon’

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government will soon organise the groundbreaking ceremony of investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Inviting semiconductor industry to invest in the state, he highlighted that Uttar Pradesh offers incentives such as land subsidies and capital subsidies of 25% for chip units under a policy. Together with the Centre’s incentives of 50%, chip units can get subsidies of up to 75% for investment proposals, the chief minister stated.

Addressing the international conference on semiconductors, Semicon India, Adityanath said the state has attracted huge investment proposals from the industry.

He recalled that a team which was preparing for an investor summit in the state earlier told him investment proposals of Rs 20,000 crore would come in UP. “Same Uttar Pradesh after 7 years has brought investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crore.

Out of which, Rs 10 lakh crore was done in February. Rs 10 lakh crore investments are in pipeline, for which we will soon do a groundbreaking in the state,” he said.