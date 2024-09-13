47 per cent Gen Z professionals prioritise work-life balance while looking for jobs: Survey

NEW DELHI: Forty-seven per cent Gen Z professionals plan to leave their jobs within two years, while as many prioritise work-life balance when evaluating potential employers, according to a survey.

The report, titled "Gen Z at workplace", is based on a survey of over 5,350 Gen Z and 500 HR professionals, conducted by Unstop -- a talent engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates.

The report highlighted a significant concern among Gen Z professionals, with 51 per cent expressing fear of job loss at present. This anxiety extends to their career prospects, as 40 per cent worry about securing positions in their preferred fields upon entering the job market.

"Despite these reservations, Gen Z demonstrates a clear set of priorities when it comes to their careers. 77 per cent of the respondents prioritise the role or brand over commercials, with 43 per cent specifically seeking hands-on experience and growth opportunities. This focus on professional development is further emphasised by the fact that 72 per cent of Gen Zs consider job satisfaction more important than salary," the report said.

The study also revealed a disconnect between Gen Z's motivations and HR perceptions.