M&M expects demand revival for LCVs in H2FY25

NEW DELHI: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expecting a revival in demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) during the second half of the ongoing financial year. The automaker, which dominates more than half of the LCV market, feels that increased government spending and improving rural sentiment will support the growth momentum.

Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said that intense heatwaves and the election season led to a slowdown in demand for LCVs after two years of blockbuster sales in the 2-3.5 tonne segment.

“However, the government spending after the election outcome has been robust, and the monsoon is above normal this year. This is expected to have a positive impact on the LCV segment. We are already seeing demand revival in the two-wheeler and tractor segment…this is a strong indicator that we will see the same for LCV,” Nakra told TNIE.

He also said that the company’s new product - Veero - will help M&M to increase its market share in the southern region where Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors are the dominant players. Even though M&M has a market share of 63% in the 2-3.5 tonne segment in the domestic market, its share in the southern markets is just 27%. “Now we have a product to address the gap we have in the region,” said Nakra. Sales of LCV (less than 3.5 tonne) is on a decline so far in FY25.

While growth in the 2-3.5 tonne segment has largely remained flattish, vehicles under the 2 tonnes category are reeling under severe pressure amidst growing demand for commercial electric three-wheelers. This segment has registered a decline of 8-9% so far this fiscal. M&M on Monday launched the Mahindra Veero at a starting price of R7.99 lakh.

The automaker also unveiled the CNG version of the vehicle and hinted at an electric launch soon as well. Veero is available with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mDI diesel engine, producing 59.7 kW and 210 Nm of torque, and a Turbo mCNG engine, delivering 67.2 kW and 210 Nm of torque.

‘To support multiple powertrain options’

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development at M&M said that designed to support multiple powertrain options, including electric in the near future, Veero addresses the diverse operational needs of businesses.