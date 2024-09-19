Central Govt to probe death of 26-year-old EY employee

KOCHI: With the tragic death of 26-year-old Ernst and Young (EY) chartered accountant creating a furore all over the country, the Union Labour Ministry has taken up the official complaint and has announced a probe into her death.

Taking to 'X' in reply to a post by former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar seeking a thorough investigation into Anna Sebastian Perayil's death, Minister of State for Labour, Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice and @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint."