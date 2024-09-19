US rate cut may strengthen rupee and buoy forex inflows; will RBI follow suit?

MUMBAI: Fund managers and market watchers are expecting the RBI to follow the US Federal Reserve, which slashed the federal fund rates by a steep half-a-point or 50 bps on Wednesday, making it the first such cut in four years. The rate cut is likely to strengthen the rupee and pull down domestic bond yields leading to cheaper fund flows to the market.
Following the more-than-expected rate cut by the Fed, mid and small caps fell sharply Thursday, though the Sensex and Nifty closed with around 30 bps gains after rallying close to 900 and 225 points in morning trade.
While foreign brokerages like BofA Securities are expecting more rate cuts by the Fed -- to the tune of 75 bps by December and another 120 bps by December 2025 -- domestic brokerages and fund managers feel that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das would do a Jerome Powell.
Nilesh Shah, the managing director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the Fed rate cut will facilitate flows to emerging market assets with weaker dollar and lower rates.
According to Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani of Samco Mutual Fund, the rate cut marks the beginning of a pivot in interest rates after more than four years.
“History shows that more often than not India has followed the US in any interest rate pivot and this time too there is high probability that we will follow suit,” he said.
Jitendra Gohil of Kotak Alternate Asset Manages feels that the US rate cut is positive for the rupee, which has been under tremendous stress for long now.
The Fed act is positive for the rupee as the falling real yields in the US compared to India will help the rupee. However, rupee movement will mostly depend on the RBI intervention, he said.
The Fed action is also positive for foreign flows, he said, pointing out that the weakening dollar and falling interest rates in the US is generally positive for emerging markets like ours. FPIs have already started buying domestic equities in the past few weeks despite concerns on valuations. We believe resilient macro should support equity valuation, he added.
On the domestic bond yields, he said it can fall further as the RBI may remain little hawkish compared to other central banks in the medium term.
“However, a surprise rate cut can't be completely ruled out,” he added.
Domestic bond market offers a very healthy real interest rate environment, which some argue might be very restrictive at a time when the government has been consolidating the fiscal deficit much faster than market expectations.
Tata Mutual Fund said as domestic growth seems intact and inflation under control, the RBI is expected to follow the US Fed rate action.
Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind said a weaker dollar will help American exports and improve the global economic outlook.
“With CPI inflation below the RBI’s target for two months now, similar rate cuts are possible here too. However, the key challenge remains liquidity in our system, as banks have sufficient deposits but are cautious in lending," he said.
According to Emkay Global Financial Services, this start to the easing cycle provides some space to emerging markets to kick-start theirs too, but with low global volatility thus far, the RBI is likely to remain focused on domestic dynamics, with a first rate cut by December.
Sujit Kumar of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) said with the dollar likely to be weaker, emerging market central banks can very well focus on addressing domestic concerns, going forward.
According to Vishal Goenka of Indiabonds.com, a rate cut by the RBI may remain elusive, and perhaps not required at all now.
Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities said the rate cut by the Federal Reserve marks only the third time in its history that the Fed has initiated a rate-cutting cycle with a 50 bps reduction, the previous instances being in 2001 and 2007. However, unlike those past events, this cut comes at a time when the economy is still performing well.
He anticipates both gold and silver benefiting from this easing aside from short-term volatility given that this will lead to a weakening dollar and falling yield curves. Gold prices could range between $2,530 and $2,630 per ounce, while silver may trade within a band of $30 to $32 per ounce.
Ashwani Dhanawat of Shriram General Insurance Company said the RBI is unlikely to follow suit in its upcoming meeting. The RBI is expected to maintain its current stance, illustrating how central banks can operate in an asynchronous manner, responding to their unique domestic macroeconomic conditions rather than simply mirroring the Fed's actions, he said.
Apurva Sheth of Samco Securities said the markets will take their time to digest this move of a more than expected cut. Deepak Ramaraju of Shriram AMC said the move will buoy FII inflows in the short term and as the dollar starts easing, the flows can come back to our shores.
According to Trideep Bhattacharya of Edelweiss MF, the move paves the way for rate cuts in emerging markets and for capital flows into them.