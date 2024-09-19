US rate cut may strengthen rupee and buoy forex inflows; will RBI follow suit?

MUMBAI: Fund managers and market watchers are expecting the RBI to follow the US Federal Reserve, which slashed the federal fund rates by a steep half-a-point or 50 bps on Wednesday, making it the first such cut in four years. The rate cut is likely to strengthen the rupee and pull down domestic bond yields leading to cheaper fund flows to the market.

Following the more-than-expected rate cut by the Fed, mid and small caps fell sharply Thursday, though the Sensex and Nifty closed with around 30 bps gains after rallying close to 900 and 225 points in morning trade.

While foreign brokerages like BofA Securities are expecting more rate cuts by the Fed -- to the tune of 75 bps by December and another 120 bps by December 2025 -- domestic brokerages and fund managers feel that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das would do a Jerome Powell.

Nilesh Shah, the managing director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the Fed rate cut will facilitate flows to emerging market assets with weaker dollar and lower rates.

According to Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani of Samco Mutual Fund, the rate cut marks the beginning of a pivot in interest rates after more than four years.

“History shows that more often than not India has followed the US in any interest rate pivot and this time too there is high probability that we will follow suit,” he said.

Jitendra Gohil of Kotak Alternate Asset Manages feels that the US rate cut is positive for the rupee, which has been under tremendous stress for long now.

The Fed act is positive for the rupee as the falling real yields in the US compared to India will help the rupee. However, rupee movement will mostly depend on the RBI intervention, he said.

The Fed action is also positive for foreign flows, he said, pointing out that the weakening dollar and falling interest rates in the US is generally positive for emerging markets like ours. FPIs have already started buying domestic equities in the past few weeks despite concerns on valuations. We believe resilient macro should support equity valuation, he added.

On the domestic bond yields, he said it can fall further as the RBI may remain little hawkish compared to other central banks in the medium term.

“However, a surprise rate cut can't be completely ruled out,” he added.

Domestic bond market offers a very healthy real interest rate environment, which some argue might be very restrictive at a time when the government has been consolidating the fiscal deficit much faster than market expectations.