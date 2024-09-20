10th round bidding for oil, gas assets under OALP to be held early next year

NEW DELHI: The 10th round of bidding for oil and gas assets under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) will be held in early next year, said a senior official of the petroleum and natural gas ministry.

Bidding for 28 oil and gas blocks in the ninth round is set to close on September 21, with preparations for the 10th round already underway. The official noted that the Oil (Regulations and Development) Amendment Bill, aimed at reforming the oil and gas exploration sector, is expected to be passed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. These reforms are anticipated to take effect for the 10th round.

“OALP round nine closes the day after tomorrow, and we are already in advanced stages of preparing for OALP round 10. We are hopeful that the ORD Act will pass in the winter session, which will facilitate our efforts,” said the official.

The next round is likely to include areas that were previously designated as ‘no-go’ zones, where exploration and production of oil and gas were restricted for strategic reasons.

To boost India’s oil and gas production, the government has recently opened up more than 1 million square kilometers for exploration and production operations that were formerly categorised as ‘no-go’ areas.