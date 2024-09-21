SC asks SpiceJet to return three engines to lessors

NEW DELHI: In a setback for SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday in its order upheld the Delhi High Court’s decision and directed SpiceJet to ground and return three aircraft engines to their lessors, following the airline’s failure to comply with a previous order regarding payment.

SpiceJet is reported to owe about USD 6.09 million to its lessors. Refusing to modify the HC’s order, the apex court reiterated that the order explicitly outlines the consequences of non-payment, which includes grounding the aircraft. “We see no reason to interfere with the high court order,” the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, led by CJI D Y Chandrachud, observed.

Earlier, the HC on September 11 held that the carrier had violated an agreed interim arrangement for payment of dues and upheld an order of a single-judge bench asking the low-cost airline to ground the three engines for defaulting on the payments.

A SpiceJet spokesman said it is in talks with the aircraft lessor to reach an amicable settlement. 2 of the 3 engines in question are already grounded, and our operations remain completely normal and unaffected,” it said.