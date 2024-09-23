'Climate-smart' tea seed variety introduced to counter high-temperature impacts

KOLKATA: A body of the tea industry has come out with a "climate-smart" seed variety which can withstand high temperatures and yield quality crops, an official said on Sunday.

The new seed stock 'TSS 2', introduced by the Tea Research Association (TRA), will help the industry prepare itself to counter the negative effects of climate change, the official claimed.

The TRA is funded by the Ministry of Commerce and the tea industry.

The new seed variety has been introduced at a time "when tea production is down by 80 million kgs till now in 2024 due to extreme heat and climatic factors," TRA secretary Joydeep Phukan told PTI.

Extreme heat is making a significant impact on tea plantations in Assam and north Bengal, the two largest tea-producing regions in the country.

"To combat the effects of climate change, TRA released the first climate-smart tea seed stock TSS 2. The new seed variety can withstand high temperatures and the new seed stock can produce high-quality tea," he said.

The traditional tea-growing calendar is being disrupted due to erratic weather patterns.

"Tea plants require a balance of warmth and moisture, but prolonged heat can dry out the soil, stressing the plants and stunting their growth. In Assam and north Bengal, temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius are becoming more frequent, directly affecting the plant's ability to produce new leaves," Phukan said.

During its 60th annual general meeting here on September 20, the industry body also introduced microbial formulations developed by the association in collaboration with its partner Varsha Biotech.

The microbial formulations were made to reduce excessive reliance on pesticides, Phukan said.

The Central Insecticides Board approved the TRA formulation in July 2024, he added.