Adani meets Bombardier chief to explore alliance

NEW DELHI: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met aircraft manufacturing company Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on Tuesday and discussed partnership in aircraft services and the defence sector.

“Powering India’s aviation growth! Had a great discussion with @Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on transformative partnerships in Aircraft Services, MRO and Defence. Together, we are harnessing synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India,” Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Adanis operate seven airports in the country, while Bombardier is a Canadian aircraft jet manufacturer. Adani Group has presence in the defence sector via a subsidiary Adani Defence & Aerospace.

The meeting between Adani and Bombardier chief comes amid India’s effort to set up local maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) facilities. Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu last month had said the Indian government has introduced new reforms to strengthen maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, including a simplified GST Structure and support measures designed to integrate domestic facilities with global value chains.