Nifty goes over 20 per cent so far in CY24, Sensex gains nearly 19 per cent

Indian equity market benchmarks have rallied up to more than 20% so far this calendar year, thereby eclipsing the gain made in the full calendar year 2023 with 3 months to spare. Showing no signs of any fatigue and discarding expensive valuation concerns, the benchmark continues to hit new peaks each passing session.

The local equities again surged to new all-time highs on Thursday. The BSE Sensex closed at a record 85,836.12, up 666.25 points or 0.78%, while the Nifty 50 index gained 211.90 points or 0.81% to end at 26,216.05. So far in CY24, the Sensex has surged 18.77% while the Nifty50 has rallied 20.58%. Investors have minted more than Rs 107 lakh crore as the market capitalization of all BSE-listed firms now stands at Rs 47,834,255 crore.

The superstars of the Nifty pack in 2024 have been two home-grown auto companies: Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. The two firms have rallied 86% and 88% respectively so far this year. The other standouts are Bharti Airtel (up 76%) and Shriram Finance (up 77%). The two heavyweights of Nifty 50- HDFC Bank (up 5%) and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 16%) – are yet to beat the benchmarks.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said that there are mainly three reasons for this surge. One, globally stock markets are bullish. S&P 500 is up by 20% so far this year. Two, there is fundamental support to the rally from high GDP growth and good corporate earnings. Three, the prime mover of the market is the gush of domestic liquidity flowing into the markets. He added that the market continues to be resilient and if the domestic liquidity flows are sustained, the rally can take the Nifty to the 27000 level by the end of 2024.

Arindam Ghosh Co-founder of Alphaniti Investment Advisors said the market rally has been primarily driven by an unprecedented surge in liquidity from domestic investors - both institutional and retail. “What we are witnessing is perhaps the beginning of unlocking of money from physical and hard asset classes like Real estate and gold, on the back of strong economic fundamentals, earnings growth, robust capital market and regulatory framework,” added Ghosh.

This increased liquidity from retail investors, according to many experts, has managed to absorb concerns caused by FII selling. The latest Economic Survey had highlighted that over 9.5 crore retail investors directly own nearly 10% of the stock market through as many as 2,500 listed companies, translating into Rs 36 lakh crore worth of shareholder wealth as of March 2024. This is over and above the Rs 28 lakh crore as indirect ownership of listed companies through mutual funds.

Vijayakumar warned that at the current level, there is no valuation comfort in the market. “Investors should give priority to safety. Safety is in quality largecaps. Investors can think of moving some money to fixed income,” he said.