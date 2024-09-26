Thousands protest in Spain for shorter working hours

MADRID: Thousands of people took part in union-led protests across Spain on Thursday to push for progress in talks between the government and the business sector to reduce working hours.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority coalition government wants to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours from the current 40 hours, saying it would boost productivity and improve work-life balance.

It launched talks with employers' groups and unions in January to reach a deal but the discussions have stalled with businesses opposed to a uniform reduction in the working week, arguing different sectors face distinct needs.

Blowing whistles and waving red and white union flags, several thousand people rallied across the country outside the offices of the CEOE and Cepyme business associations, which respectively represent large and small companies, to push for progress in the talks.