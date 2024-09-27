Government to borrow Rs 6.61L cr in H2, maintains target

NEW DELHI: The Centre has retained its borrowing target for the current financial year as it announced its Rs 6.61 lakh crore borrowing plan for the second half of the financial year. The government borrowed Rs 7.4 lakh crore in the first half out of the gross market borrowing of Rs 14.01 lakh crore estimated for 2024-25.

As per the Centre, out of Gross Market borrowing of Rs 14.01 lakh crore budgeted for 2024-25, Rs 6.61 lakh crore (47.2%) is planned to be borrowed in second half of the year through issuance of dated securities, including Rs 20,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds.

The government said it will continue to reserve the right to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications.

In the third quarter of FY25, weekly borrowing via issuance of Treasury Bills is projected to reach Rs 19,000 crore over a span of 13 weeks. This will include Rs 7,000 crore from 91-day dated Treasury Bills (DTBs), Rs 6,000 crore from 182-day DTBs, and Rs 6,000 crore from 364-day DTBs.