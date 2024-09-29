Nifty 50 likely to trade in the range of 25,900 and 26,500 this week: Experts

MUMBAI: Supported by the growing optimism about reducing borrowing costs after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut key benchmark rate by 50 bps in the week ending September 20th, Local benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive week, reaching fresh all-time highs. The Nifty 50 and Sensex climbed to all-time highs of 26277.35 and 85978.25 respectively, before closing the week at 26178.95 and 85571.85, a weekly gain of about 1% each.

Market experts believe the optimism to continue where Nifty 50 will face resistance at 26,500 on the upside and 25,900 on the downside. Fundamentally, the market will guided by global cues and macroeconomic data.

“Nifty 50 has delivered a strong weekly closing for the third consecutive week, now trading above 26,000. Market sentiment remains positive, with immediate resistance at 26,500, and a breakout above this level could propel the index towards 26,650. On the downside, key support is at 25,900, with a breach potentially triggering selling pressure towards 25,600. Given the prevailing positive sentiment, we recommend a "buy on dip" strategy for traders looking to capitalize on any short-term corrections,” said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said A key highlight from last week was China's economic activity, where the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced interest rate cuts and a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio, along with fiscal stimulus measures. This sparked a significant rally in both the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, which in turn led to a surge in commodity prices. The Nifty Metal Index, for instance, surged 7% last week, driven by the bullish sentiment in metals.