Home Business

'Certainly very important case; we should stay tuned': MoS IT on NYT lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft

Last Wednesday, the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement, alleging that millions of its articles were used without consent to train chatbots and AI models.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By PTI

NEW YEAR: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the NYT-OpenAI-Microsoft case is an important and interesting one and represents the broader issue of the nature of a relationship between those scraping the internet and monetising from it versus the copyrighted content on the internet.

Last Wednesday, the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement, alleging that millions of its articles were used without consent to train chatbots and AI models, which now compete with it.

"It is certainly a very important case. It is an issue that I have spoken about in the past in the context of social media and big tech platforms versus Indian creators of content. This is a broader issue of what is the relationship between those who scrape the internet and monetise from that scraping, versus the content that is on the internet that is copyrighted content," Chandrasekhar said in a recent interview.

He described the case as an "interesting" one.

"We should all stay tuned. Watch this space," Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics, added.

According to experts, the lawsuit opens another frontier and has wide ramifications in a fierce battle over the unauthorised use of copyrighted work to train AI models.

This is the first instance of a large US media house suing companies, which are the big names behind ChatGPT and other viral AI platforms, over copyright infringement related to its written works.

The lawsuit has been filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan and claims that millions of its published works were used to train chatbots that now compete with media outlets as reliable sources.

"It is not clear right now what the balance or asymmetry of power is between those who scrape the internet and use content that is copyrighted to train their models or deliver a service vis-a-vis who actually created the content.

That equation and that asymmetry is certainly bothersome, especially because of the power and the almost monopoly-like power on the other side of this equation," the minister noted.

Chandrasekhar had also penned a post on X last week on this, where he said, "Am going to track this as it's relevant in India too".

"This is a very fundamental dispute that's shaping up and will answer the critical question of monetisation relationship between platforms like search, Gen AI, etc, and content creators like media, creative companies, etc," he wrote.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NYT lawsuit OpenAI Microsoft Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp